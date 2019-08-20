LASK Linz vs. Club Brugge updates: Live Champion's League game scores, results for Tuesday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the LASK Linz vs. Club Brugge soccer game
Club Brugge is set to face off against LASK Linz in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Linzer Stadion at 3 p.m. ET August 20th. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.
Club Brugge made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. They were later eliminated from the Europa League by Red Bull Salzburg in the round of 32. As for LASK Linz, they lost in the third qualifying round of the Europa League to Besiktas.
Club Brugge enters the match after an aggregate win of 4-3 over Dynamo Kiev. LASK Linz is coming in off of a third-round win over FC Basel on an aggregate score of 5-2.
Given their more successful run in the Europa League last year, Club Brugge appears to have the advantage here; we'll see if that holds up. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
