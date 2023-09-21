Liverpool begin a new quest for European glory on Thursday, this time in the UEFA Europa League. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Austria's LASK Linz in their Group E opener in a match they are very much favored to win. The English heavyweights are coming off a strong run of form in domestic competition -- they are currently tied on points with second-place Tottenham Hotspur after an unbeaten start to the Premier League season -- and are expected to keep the good times going as they begin their Europa League campaign.

Here's what you need to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, September 21 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 21 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Raiffeisen Arena -- Linz, Austria

Raiffeisen Arena -- Linz, Austria Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Linz +750; Draw +410; Liverpool -320

Storylines

After six straight seasons of competing in the Champions League and winning Europe's top prize in 2019, Liverpool drop down to the Europa League but Klopp insists the team is embracing the new challenge.

"We are excited to come here and play in the Europa League," he said, per The Athletic. "I know we are favorites and I know you like to paint it as the big club v the small club, but we take this game seriously and we want to make the most of it … We didn't watch the Champions League yesterday, we didn't miss the melody. We deserved the Europa League like LASK too."

The Reds traveled to Austria with some young players like Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah, but Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest as it pertains to team selection. He could start a mix of youth and experience, but starting the Europa League campaign decisively also seems like something Klopp is thinking about.

He will have just about everyone available to him, minus Trent Alexander-Arnold through a hamstring injury. Whatever combination of players Klopp ends up choosing, though, Liverpool will likely show why they are the oddsmakers' choice to lift the title next spring.

Prediction

This is Liverpool's game to lose, and they will likely perform accordingly regardless of personnel. Pick: LASK Linz 0, Liverpool 4