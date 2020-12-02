LASK cannot afford to lose and may need to win as they battle to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages at home to Tottenham.

A point or better will take Jose Mourinho's side through to the last 32 with a game to spare. A 3-0 win on home soil when these two last met bodes well for Spurs but LASK have already proven against the likes of Sporting CP that they are not a team to be taken for granted.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Dec. 3

: Thursday, Dec. 3 Time : 12:55pm ET

: 12:55pm ET Location : Linzer Stadion -- Linz, Austria

: Linzer Stadion -- Linz, Austria TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: LASK +375; Draw +300; Tottenham -150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

LASK: The Linzer Stadion has rarely proven to be a welcoming environment for sides taking on LASK in European football. The 12 Europa League matches Die Schwarz-Weissen have played at home in the last three seasons have brought 30 goals and nine wins.

LASK will be hopeful of more goals on Thursday with German forward Johannes Eggestein, on loan from Werder Bremen, in a rich vein of form. His five games in the Austrian Bundesliga have brought four goals and two assists whilst the 22-year-old scored the only goal when his side won in Antwerp earlier in the group stages.

Tottenham: They may say otherwise but Spurs will inevitably have one eye on Sunday's North London derby, for which they will be hoping Harry Kane will be available along with Carlos Vinicius and Sergio Reguilon.

Certainly they should have the depth to cope with these absentees on Thursday with the likes of Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Joe Hart impressing in the competition. With Vinicius and Kane absent Gareth Bale is one of Mourinho's options to start upfront.

Prediction

LASK will doubtless come out swinging with their European hopes on the line but whoever Spurs field they have a deep enough squad to get the job done. Pick: Tottenham (-150)