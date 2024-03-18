Lazio have appointed former Hellas Verona and Olympique Marseille head coach Igor Tudor as their new manager until the summer 2025 with an option to extend the deal for a further season. Tudor will start his new Serie A spell at the club after the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, who decided to leave his role after some disappointing results last week. His former assistant Giovanni Martusciello took charge of the club during the away win against Frosinone over the weekend and then left his role as planned.

Sarri joined Lazio in the summer 2021 and coached the Italian team for the past three seasons. He reached second place in the league last year. Sarri arrived in the same summer that Jose Mourinho came to cross-town rivals AS Roma, but unlike his rival he failed to win a trophy with Lazio during his spell at the club.

After the second place in 2022-23, there were more expectations about this season, but Lazio struggled and have already lost 12 matches in 29 Serie A games, and now sit ninth in the table. After winning 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, the Biancocelesti lost 3-0 in Germany and were eliminated from the European competition. Tudor will lead Lazio and will try to qualify for a European spot next season in the next nine games left before the end of the current season, while the Biancocelesti will also face Juventus in the Coppa Italia's semifinals next month.