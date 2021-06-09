SS Lazio have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new boss with the Italian replacing Simone Inzaghi after he joined Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Sarri, 62, led Juventus to the 2019-20 Italian title during his short stay in Turin and he also won the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League with Chelsea.

The former Napoli tactician has signed a contract until 2023 and arrives at Stadio Olimpico with UEL football to come next season.

Sarri and Jose Mourinho will renew their rivalry from their Premier League days with the Portuguese in charge of bitter rivals AS Roma for the 2021-22 campaign.

Lazio started to tease Sarri's appointment with cigarette-themed social media posts in tribute to his iconic smoking habit.

The Roman outfit returned to the UEFA Champions League knockout phase under Inzaghi last season for the time since 1999-2000 and Sarri will be expected to lead his new team back there.