Lazio have now officially evicted the former team falconer, Juan Bernabe, who was living at the club training center after getting fired for posting explicit photos of himself online in January, the Italian club announced.

Bernabe posted graphic images and videos of his penis implant on his social media account, prompting the team to fire him. In a statement released by Lazio, the club said in January they were "shocked to see the photographic and video images of Mr. Juan Bernabe and to read the statements that accompanied them."

A few days later, the former falconer barricaded himself at the training ground where he was living, declaring it was his right to live at Formello and continued to do so due to a medical certificate of convalescence, which expired in February. Back in 2021, Lazio suspended Bernabe because he was filmed cheering in support of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

After six months, an eviction order stated that Bernabe ha to leave the training center, as Lazio announced.

"S.S. Lazio announces that, in execution of an order issued by the Judge of the Tivoli Court, the eviction of former falconer Juan Bernabe, who was occupying accommodation within the Formello sports center without title, was carried out this morning. The decision follows the termination of the contract months ago for behaviors deemed incompatible with the club's ethical values," it read.

The Italian club haven't replaced the falconer so far, and the home games didn't have the eagle flying around the Stadio Olimpico before the kickoff since this situation began. Lazio ended up in seventh place and failed to qualify for European tournaments for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Former manager Marco Baroni left the club, and then joined Torino, while Maurizio Sarri was appointed once again and made his comeback to the club he managed from 2021 to 2024.