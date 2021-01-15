Midway through the January transfer window and plenty is happening across European soccer and beyond with some significant moves already.

However, it is not only market moves that are making waves, but plenty more is happening away from the pitch too.

Once again, we bring you the stories that you might have missed with SS Lazio getting busted for appearing to pay the wrong club for Pedro Neto, West Ham United appointing a former adult film star to their board, City Football Group expanding into Bolivia and much more.

Here are some of January's latest alternative headlines.

Lazio lapse

It was revealed this week in Lazio's accounts that Sporting CP were paid for Pedro Neto instead of Sporting Braga. The Portugal international is now with Wolverhampton Wanderers but was acquired by the Italians on a two-year loan deal in 2017 with an obligation to buy.

Lazio's accounts are publicly available online and payments for Neto were listed as having been made to the Lisbon club instead of Braga. Also, the Serie A side curiously list $13.3 million in payments yet Braga only list $11.5 million in receipts.

In an official statement, Lazio rejected the idea that mistaking Braga for Sporting in the records means that they were actually paid instead and denied that there was any third-party involvement in the deal.

"Regarding news that has appeared online and in today's press concerning Pedro Neto," it read. "Lazio specifies that the financial transactions were carried out correctly on accordance with the agreements. Unlike what has been published, no payments were made to third parties (Sporting)."

Bolivar Blues



The City Football Group has grown again this week with the news that Bolivian outfit Bolivar have joined the lengthy list of clubs associated with the Premier League giants. The likes of Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC are one, but Bolivar are CFG's first "partner club."

"As a CFG Partner Club, Club Bolivar will be able to access a wide breadth of expertise, proprietary technology, best practice, and strategic advice developed by CFG over the past seven years through its multi-club structure," read an official statement.

"More specifically, Club Bolivar will be able to call upon advice on scouting and coaching methodologies, youth academy development strategies, sports science and more.

"Club Bolivar will also receive access to CFG's proprietary Football Data and Insights platform, including multiple tools and dashboards to allow Club Bolivar to further deepen its understanding of the performance of its teams and players.

"On the business side, CFG will help Club Bolivar grow its partnership revenue, build world-class facilities, promote league-wide improvements, and support the development of its key executives."

With recent additions in France and Belgium, CFG's global reach is showing no signs of slowing down in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Canal crisis

French football has already been hit economically by the impact of COVID-19 revenue streams because of closed stadiums, the collapse of the lucrative Mediapro television deal and Brexit ending the ability to tap into Premier League money through the sales of young talent, but it gets worse...

Canal+ has now handed over its remaining Ligue 1 rights due to its inaccurate valuation meaning that the LFP now essentially has to sell the majority of its domestic television rights over again with some professional clubs on the verge of financial collapse.

The LFP has since opened a new bidding process but it is still Canal+ expected to recuperate French football's rights at a knockdown rate unless a rival emerges -- potentially of the streaming variety -- to save the domestic game from financial meltdown.

Sticking with French football, the FFF has been ordered to pay Stade de Reims nearly $6 million because of their 2015-16 relegation when SC Bastia should not have been allowed to stay in Ligue 1 because of their poor finances.

The Corsican club survived on the pitch but French football's watchdog revised their initial decision to administratively relegate them, meaning that Reims went down inside despite a 4-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais on the final day of the season.

Bastia were relegated the following campaign on the pitch and then administratively sent down to the lower reaches of the game to rebirth, a decision Reims argued had been made a year earlier and should have been adhered to.

Montreal makeover

MLS' Montreal Impact are no more and have been replaced by Club de Foot Montreal, ending a 19-year spell with the name. The Quebec-based franchise -- one of two in Canada -- unveiled their new look on Thursday and explained why they felt now was the time to make the change.

"In order to keep growing and progressing, we are making an important change," read CF Montreal's maiden official statement. "This transformation is inspired by the culture of our city, its people, as well as the history of our Club and sport in Montreal, to lead us into an even brighter future.

"It is a great metamorphosis that will stimulate and guide our evolution," added CF Montreal President and CEO Kevin Gilmore.

Hot Hammers

West Ham have reportedly made former adult cinema star Emma Benton-Hughes -- Eve Vorley professionally -- a member of their board. Benton-Hughes, who is majority chairman David Sullivan's partner has starred in and directed numerous adult film titles but is now a club director.

The pair are regularly spotted together watching matches at London Stadium and the Hammers are looking push on under David Moyes's leadership after the surprise recent sale of Sebastien Haller to AFC Ajax.

The new logo is described as "elements that tell the story of the brand and establish the essence of Club de Foot Montreal's DNA, strongly inspired by our city" with the use of "Impact Black, Ice Gray and Sacré Bleu" with the gray "representing the ice flowing in all Montrealers' veins."