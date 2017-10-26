Lazio to wear image of Anne Frank after anti-Semitic slogans among their own fans

The club will make an effort to help educate youth in effort to prevent acts like this in the future

Racism and hatred once again showed up in the world of soccer at the weekend when a small portion of fans of Lazio inexplicably produced a sign with a photo of Holocaust victim and renowned diarist Anne Frank wearing a rival Roma shirt. 

Now the club is doing something about it.  After the Italian soccer federation condemned what the portion of Lazio fans did, La Repubblica reported that the club will send 200 youths to the Auschwitz concentration camp, now a museum, every year to educate them about the Holocaust, and the club will wear shirts with Frank's image before its next game at Bologna on Wednesday.

Frank wrote The Diary of a Young Girl, one of the most famous pieces of writing during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. Frank, who was Jewish, hid from the Nazis for two years and her diary has resulted in various films and plays. She was killed at a concentration camp after being arrested by the Nazis. 

