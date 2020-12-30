Serie A side Lazio could make some moves during the upcoming transfer window. The Biancocelesti are well outside the top four in Serie A standings, sitting in eighth-place, but are just five points out from securing a top four position.

Despite an underwhelming domestic season the side has been impressive in their Champions League campaign, meaning they likely won't look to sell of major parts, at least for the time being. The club has a number of areas they may look at during the transfer window in light of some expiring player contracts coming up in June of 2021. Their biggest area of interest is likely the left wing back position, and if the team is trying to target potential moves for pre-contracts, they'll also need to extend the contract of manager Simone Inzaghi to insure potential prospects of a future with Lazio.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Lazio

The club's plan is to keep their best players, from Luis Alberto to Milinkovic-Savic. They both have offers but want to stay. Acerbi can renew his contract, and negotiations are underway; midfielder Danilo Cataldi also has offers who will consider whether he will leave Lazio in January. No incoming players are expected in January.

Players Lazio should target

Lazio have expressed lots of interest in being active during the transfer window, they are particularly in the market for a specific left attacking back position as their main area of interest.

Lazio's search for someone to fill the role stems from limited roster options in Adam Marusic and Djavan Anderson with injuries to Mohamed Fares and Senad Lulic. The team has been linked with interest in Lille's Domagoj Bradarić, Club Brugge's Federico Ricca, Hellas Verona's Darko Lazović, and Sampdoria's Tommaso Augello.

There are also other Serie A options potentially on the table for the Roman club, with additional interest in Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi.

Players most likely to leave

Equadorian striker Felipe Caicedo is might be on his way out and if a move within Serie A for Caicedo doesn't work there are also recent rumors that Fenerbahçe are interested in the services of Caicedo. The forward would prefer to stay and Lazio have mutual interest in keeping him, but are still currently listening to offers.

Midfielder Romulo also recently expressed uncertainty in returning to Lazio, specifying a desire to return home. The 33-year-old Brazilian-Italian midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract expired with Genoa at the start of the season. Romulo joined Lazio on a loan deal last January transfer window in 2019 that included a buy option attached. His six months in Rome included winning the Coppa Italia, but his performances likely didn't stand out enough for Lazio to consider a permanent move.

Transfer prediction for Lazio

A lack of contract extension for manager Inzaghi could potentially play a role in who is targeted and how they will play a role within the team. While a number of scenarios could be in play, expect Lazio to add a wingback to the squad, both bolstering up the defense and facilitating offense.

Lazio appear to have been impressed the most with Club Brugge's Federico Ricca. The 26-year-old featured in the December 8th Champions League fixture against Lazio playing 90 minutes, and his versatility along the backline could make him a promising target in Inzaghi's lineups.