Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Lazio

Current Records: AC Milan 11-5-2; Lazio 10-4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Lazio haven't beaten AC Milan since April of 2021 but they'll be looking to right the ship on Tuesday. AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at Stadio Olimpico. Despite trouble winning, AC Milan have kept their last seven contests to within a goal, so Lazio should be prepared for a fight.

AC Milan took on Lecce on Saturday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Red and Blacks and the Wolves finished up their game with a 2-2 draw.

Lazio's win on Sunday was just another feather in their cap since they won the last time they played, too. The Eagles walked away with a 2-0 win over the Black and Greens.

AC Milan will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

AC Milan are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +123 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

