Lazio host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico for a crucial clash in the Champions League race on Friday. While AC Milan are 16 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but also seven ahead of Atalanta that are currently fifth, Lazio need to react after losing three of the last five Serie A games, including the last away one against Fiorentina. Maurizio Sarri's team are currently eight points behind Bologna, who are now fourth in the Serie A table. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, March 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +230; Draw: +230; AC Milan +120

Team news

Lazio: The home team can finally line up their ideal starting eleven after strikers Mattia Zaccagni and Ciro Immobile regained fitness. Only midfielder Nicolo Rovella is still unavailable and won't be sitting on the bench against the Rossoneri on Friday.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Zaccagni, Immobile, F. Anderson.

AC Milan: Coach Stefano Pioli can finally count on nearly all the players, apart from midfielder Tommaso Pobega (injured) and most notably Luka Jovic who is still suspended after receiving a two-game ban against Monza.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Prediction

Both Lazio and AC Milan failed to win over the last weekend and need to react. Neither do. Pick: Lazio 2, AC Milan 2.