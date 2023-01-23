AC Milan are back to Serie A soccer after a quite disappointing week that culminated with the loss against Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Stefano Pioli's team come from two consecutive draws (against AS Roma at home and against Lecce away) and were also booted from the Coppa Italia's round of 16 against Torino. Losing against big rivals Inter Milan was the lowest point of the season so far, and the Rossoneri need to react on Tuesday against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio. After Juventus were deducted 15 points in the table due to mishandling transfer finances, Lazio are currently fifth with 34 points, only four behind AC Milan. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Tuesday, Jan. 24 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Jan. 24 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +200; Draw +230; AC Milan +135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Pioli won't count on Theo Hernandez, who wasn't called for the match against Lazio due to a minor injury. American international Sergiño Dest is expected to replace him at left-back.

Although it is inevitable that Ciro Immobile 's hamstring injury will have a negative impact on the home side, Sarri will be able to count on several players ahead of the big match with the Rossoneri, such as Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson . Immobile does have seven goals in his last eight matches against AC Milan in Serie A.



's hamstring injury will have a negative impact on the home side, Sarri will be able to count on several players ahead of the big match with the Rossoneri, such as and . Immobile does have seven goals in his last eight matches against AC Milan in Serie A. Lazio are the only team that have three players in double figures in goals and assists in the current season -- two of their midfielders in Sergej Milinković-Savić (three goals and eight assists) and Mattia Zaccagni (seven goals and three assists), and the last one is Immobile (seven goals and three assists).



Prediction

It will definitely be a difficult match for both sides, but AC Milan desperately need to win this one. Pick: AC Milan 2, Lazio 1.