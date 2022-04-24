AC Milan enters Sunday's match one point behind rivals Inter Milan in the race for the 2021-22 Serie A title with five games to play, which means every point is critical for the Rossoneri moving forward. On Sunday, they'll take on sixth-place Lazio, who are also fighting for critical points in the final stretch of the season. Lazio are just two points behind fifth-place AS Roma with the top six teams earning a chance to play European football next season. You can see which team has more motivation when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. AC Milan is the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line. Lazio is a +190 underdog in the latest Lazio vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook and a draw is priced at +235. The over-under is 2.5 goals and Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Lazio vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, April 24

Lazio vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. AC Milan streaming: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Sunday's showdown, you need to see the Lazio vs. AC Milan picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Lazio vs. AC Milan, Eimer is backing AC Milan (draw no bet) for a -130 payout. With Napoli now sitting four points back with just five matches to play and none of the top three teams set to play each other for the rest of the year, it's starting to look like a two-team race for the Scudetto between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri sit a point behind their rivals whom they share a stadium with and are also 16 goals behind in goal differential, so they'll be feeling more pressure to close out the season. However, that's a pressure they've seemingly dealt well with, with wins over Inter and Napoli during an 11-match unbeaten streak in league play.

AC Milan recently beat Lazio 4-0 in a Coppa Italia quarterfinal matchup and also scored a comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at home back in September. Rafael Leao scored in each of those victories while Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the league match and Olivier Giroud had a brace in the cup matchup. Look for the AC Milan to be too much for a leaky Lazio defense to handle here.

