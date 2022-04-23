Maurizio Sarri's Lazio host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in what will be a key match for both the Scudetto and the European races as both teams are still fighting for their respective targets. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A matches, including six wins. They have also not allowed a goal in their last six matches while Lazio have scored 65 goals this season, 2nd-most in Serie A behind only Inter with 68. It will an exciting and open clash at the Olimpico on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Apr. 24 | Time: 2.45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Lazio +195; Draw +235; AC Milan +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's side after losing the derby against AS Roma last month finally found a new balance in the team and are in the race for the Europa League's spot for next season. At 43%, Lazio have the highest shot on target percentage in Serie A this season, but average just 11 shots per game which is 7th-fewest in the league. Ciro Immobile leads Serie A with 25 goals and 20.8 expected goals. He accounts for 29% of Lazio's touches inside their opponent's box, the highest rate in the league.

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli finally welcomes back both Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the squad and they will be part of the match even if they are unlikely to start the game. Olivier Giroud leads AC Milan with 9.2 expected goals and he ranks 9th in Serie A averaging 0.2 expected goals per shot among players with over 30 shots taken. Milan have collected six consecutive clean sheets in Serie A and last had a longer run in February 1994 (nine games). The Rossoneri have conceded only seven league goals in 2022 (in 14 matches), only Liverpool (six goals conceded in 12 games) have shipped fewer since the beginning of the year in the Big-5 European Leagues.

Prediction

It will be an open game but the Rossoneri are definitely the favorites and need a reaction after that they lost the Coppa Italia's derby against Inter Milan during the week. PICK: AC Milan 2, Lazio 1