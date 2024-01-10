For the first time since the historical final won by Lazio in 2013, AS Roma and Lazio will face each other in another exciting Coppa Italia's Derby della Capitale that will determine who will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Juventus and Frosinone. The two sides already met once this season and drew 0-0 but this game has to have a winner. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 10 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 10 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +195; Draw +210; AS Roma +170

Team news

Lazio: Maurizio Sarri's team will likely line up the strongest team with not many rotations despite the injury of striker and club captain Ciro Immobile, who will probably miss the next Serie A game as well. Luis Alberto was back in the team this week, but Sarri will probably start Danilo Cataldi in that position on Wednesday.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Vecino; Felipe Anderson, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

AS Roma: Jose Mourinho will play his best eleven players considering the importance of the game and the rivalry. Both Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku will start while Dean Huijsen is expected to make his first start with the Giallorossi after arriving on loan from Juventus.

Potential AS Roma XI: Svilar; Huijsen, Mancini, Kristensen; Karsdorp, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku.

Prediction

It's definitely a difficult game to predict considering that both teams will be scared to lose this important Derby della Capitale. In the end, Roma get it done. Pick: AS Roma 1, Lazio 0.