Lazio and AS Roma will face each other on Sunday for the first Derby della Capitale of the season. Jose Mourinho's side, after winning 2-1 in the last minutes of their last Serie A game against Lecce, are in need of another bounce-back win after losing in the UEFA Europa League against Slavia Praga. Lazio, on the other hand, need to win after losing their last Serie A clash away against Bologna. The Biancocelesti are currently tenth with 16 points after eleven games, while Mourinho's team are seventh with eleven points. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, November 12 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +160; Draw: +200; AS Roma +190

Team news

Lazio: Mattia Zaccagni won't be available for the derby against AS Roma and former FC Barcelona striker Pedro will replace him on the right side of the attacking line, playing alongside Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli; Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson; Immobile, Pedro.

AS Roma: Mourinho's main doubt is the attacking player that will play alongside Romelu Lukaku, with Stephan El Sharaawy also in the race to start against Lazio. Paulo Dybala will also be part of the game, as he was back last week after his muscular injury.

Potential AS Roma XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku.

Prediction

Lazio need to make a statement win against AS Roma in the derby. In front of their home fans, they have the perfect opportunity to make it. Pick: Lazio 2, AS Roma 1.