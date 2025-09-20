The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

Can Sarri save Lazio after a difficult summer?

Maurizio Sarri rejoined Lazio this summer after the Italian manager stepped down from the same job in March 2024 and immediately had to deal with the financial issues of the Biancocelesti. The team owned by Italian businessman Claudio Lotito couldn't make transfer moves in the summer 2025 due to financial struggles and Sarri had to work with basically the same roster coached by current Torino coach Marco Baroni during the 2024-25 season. Lazio ended up in seventh place last season, out of all the European tournaments, and after such a big disappointment Sarri was called back to restore that winning mentality and soccer style that shaped his first stint at the club. However, the same manager admitted he was not expecting the struggles, but seemed confident about what he could bring at the club

On the other hand, things look much better for AS Roma as former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was appointed as the new head coach. Gasperini was chosen among a short list of candidates, put together by former Roma manager and club advisor Claudio Ranieri, after a successful end of the 2024-25 season. So far, the impact of the Italian manager has been really positive and despite losing their last home match against Torino, AS Roma finally look strong under Gasperini. However, the Derby della Capitale is always considered a key match for the rivalry between the two teams and winning it would definitely mean a lot for both coaches.

How to watch Lazio vs. AS Roma, odds

Date : Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Sept. 21 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +185; Draw +210; AS Roma +156

How to watch Serie A Matchday 4

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, September 19

Lecce vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, September 20

Bologna vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 21

Lazio vs. AS Roma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cremonese vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Como, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, September 22

Napoli vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.