Lazio vs. Atalanta: Coppa Italia final 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Coppa Italia trophy will be awarded on Wednesday, but it won't go to any of the biggest clubs in Italy. No Juventus, no Napoli, no Roma nor a club from Milan. It's capital club Lazio against Atalanta, this season's darlings, in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Atlanta enters the cup final after knocking out Fiorentina and Juventus in the last two rounds, while Lazio saw off Inter Milan and then AC Milan to make it to the final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Coppa Italia: Lazio vs. Atalanta

Date : Wednesday, May 15



: Wednesday, May 15 Time : 3:45 p.m. ET



: 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico



: Stadio Olimpico TV channel : ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes



: ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Lazio +165 / Atalanta +160 / Draw +240

Storylines

Lazio: What has this team learned from two losses to Atlanta this season? Earlier this month Lazio fell to Atlanta at home 3-1 and was clearly outplayed. Playing three at the back has been risky, so perhaps here is the game to be a bit more cautious at the back and sacrifice a little in attack.

Atalanta: The key here will be Duvan Zapata, who is the second highest scorer in Serie A with 22 goals. He's a pacey, strong striker that can give this Lazio backline trouble. Expect this team to look to play him early over the top to try and catch Lazio off guard as it aims for its first Coppa Italia in over 50 years.

Lazio vs. Atlanta prediction

Lazio, playing at home, uses it to their advantage and wins the cup on a narrow victory with Ciro Immobile getting the winner.

Pick: Lazio (+165)