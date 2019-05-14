Lazio vs. Atalanta: Coppa Italia final 2019 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two cup underdogs meet with the title on the line
The Coppa Italia trophy will be awarded on Wednesday, but it won't go to any of the biggest clubs in Italy. No Juventus, no Napoli, no Roma nor a club from Milan. It's capital club Lazio against Atalanta, this season's darlings, in the final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Atlanta enters the cup final after knocking out Fiorentina and Juventus in the last two rounds, while Lazio saw off Inter Milan and then AC Milan to make it to the final.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Coppa Italia: Lazio vs. Atalanta
- Date: Wednesday, May 15
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Olimpico
- TV channel: ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Lazio +165 / Atalanta +160 / Draw +240
Storylines
Lazio: What has this team learned from two losses to Atlanta this season? Earlier this month Lazio fell to Atlanta at home 3-1 and was clearly outplayed. Playing three at the back has been risky, so perhaps here is the game to be a bit more cautious at the back and sacrifice a little in attack.
Atalanta: The key here will be Duvan Zapata, who is the second highest scorer in Serie A with 22 goals. He's a pacey, strong striker that can give this Lazio backline trouble. Expect this team to look to play him early over the top to try and catch Lazio off guard as it aims for its first Coppa Italia in over 50 years.
Lazio vs. Atlanta prediction
Lazio, playing at home, uses it to their advantage and wins the cup on a narrow victory with Ciro Immobile getting the winner.
Pick: Lazio (+165)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Derby reaches Championship playoff final
Frank Lampard's team produced quite the result on Wednesday, and they're now one win away from...
-
2019 Women's World Cup group odds, picks
The Soccerbot model picks which countries will win their groups at the 2019 Women's World...
-
United States vs. New Zealand preview
The U.S. has two games to go before the World Cup begins
-
Leeds United vs. Derby County preview
Leeds holds a narrow lead after the first leg of the semifinal
-
Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid exit
The French star is leaving the place where he truly made his name
-
Aston Villa into Championship final
One year after losing the playoff final, Villa is back