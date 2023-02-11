Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Lazio

Current Records: Atalanta 11-5-5; Lazio 11-6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Where: Stadio Olimpico

TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Lazio are 2-3 against Atalanta since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Lazio will look to defend their home turf against Atalanta at Stadio Olimpico. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Lazio and Verona finished up their game with a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Atalanta and Sassuolo were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Saturday, but Atalanta were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Atalanta fell just short of Sassuolo by a score of 1-0. Sassuolo must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Atalanta back in October of 2022.

Lazio will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Lazio are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +133 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.