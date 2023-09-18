Who's Playing
Atletico Madrid @ Lazio
Current Records: Atletico Madrid 0-0-0, Lazio 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Olimpico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
What to Know
Atletico Madrid will kick off their Champions League run against Lazio at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadio Olimpico.
Last year Atletico Madrid made it to the group stage but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Lazio, they made it to the group stage but failed to advance to the knockout phase.
The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
Atletico Madrid is a slight favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +145 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.