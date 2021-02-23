Bayern Munich look to stay hot in the Champions League when the Bavarians headed to Rome to take on S.S. Lazio in a round of 16 first leg on Tuesday. Bayern are in in first place in the Bundesliga and are coming off a recent Club World Cup victory, earning their sixth title in a year-long span. Lazio are sitting just outside the top four of Serie A standings, despite being winners in four of their last five games.

This match will mark the very first meeting between the two sides in European competition. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 23

: Tuesday, Feb. 23 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lazio +350; Draw +305; Bayern -140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lazio: The team will play host to the Bavarian giants for the first time in European competition and are in strong form ahead of the big match. The Italian side will need a near-perfect game if they're to keep home advantage and will likely look to team captain Ciro Immobile to lead the way. Immobile has scored five goals in four Champions League games this season with his last three from the penalty spot. Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo and Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will also need big performances during this match.

Bayern: This team has been just lethal against their opposition. They have the ability to shut down a good attack and make elite defenders look silly. The team is without a key defender of their own after Benjamin Pavard tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this match. Even with his absence, the team has far too much talent to not win.

Prediction

Hansi Flick's crew picks up right where they left off with complete domination. Pick: Bayern 3, Lazio 1

