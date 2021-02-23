Bayern Munich defeated Lazio, 4-1, in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday. It was an overwhelming evening for the Serie A hosts, who were unable to truly find their way into the game. The Bavarians now hold a big advantage into the second leg.

Let's take a look at some individual ratings for Tuesday's match by grading each player on a 1-10 scale.

Lazio

GK - Pepe Reina: The first half goals weren't entirely his fault but came off his line on the error against a waiting Lewandowski for the opener. Conceded none against opposition in the second half, bar an own goal from his center-back. Rating: 6

DEF - Patric: Poor showing on the back line, just unable to deal with Bayern's attack, was ran over on the third goal from Sane. Rating: 5

DEF - Francesco Acerbi: Rough positioning throughout the match and made some big mistakes. Capped off a nightmare game with an own goal. Rating: 3

DEF - Mateo Musacchio: Poor showing, responsible for the error on the opening goal. Subbed out at the half-hour mark. Rating: 4

MID - Adam Marusic: Had an incredibly tough time alongside the left flank today, but covered a lot of ground. Rating: 6.5

MID - Luis Alberto: Remained active on the ball for Lazio despite the lopsided scoreline. Rating: 6

MID - Lucas: Didn't generate enough on the offensive side of the ball, was subbed out in the 53rd minute. Rating: 6

MID - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Has been in strong form for the club lately, but had a rough outing in today's match despite some good moments on the ball. Rating: 6

MID - Manuel Lazzari: Had to cover a ton of ground to help cover for Patric, while trying to combine with the top line to little success. Rating: 6

FWD - Ciro Immobile: Was largely isolated during the match due to overall pressure from Bayern, got into dangerous spaces during the second half. Rating: 6



FWD: Joaquin Correa: Played much lower due to such dominant play on the ball from Bayern, scored Lazio's only goal. Rating: 7



SUB - Senad Lulic: Subbed on for Musacchio, and did well to provide more protection for the backline. Rating: 6



SUB - Gonzalo Escalante: Better link up play from Escalante for the midfield, but not enough to slow Bayern's attack. Rating: 6



SUB - Wesley Hoedt: Provided some physical play for Lazio, but not enough to dramatically change the game. Rating: 6

SUB - Jean-Daneil Akpa Akpro: Subbed on in the 80th minute. Rating: N/A

SUB - Danilo Cataldi: Subbed on in the 80th minute. Rating: N/A

Manager - Simone Inzaghi: Put out a strong starting XI and made immediate changes to try and keep his team within the game, cards just didn't fall their way. Rating: 6

Bayern Munich

GK - Manuel Neuer: Beaten by Correa in the second half and not tested as much as his opposite number Reina over the course of the 90 minutes. But he was alert when the likes of Immobile came sniffing around his area. Rating: 6

DEF - Niklas Sule: Solid and largely unspectacular from right-back, although he did make a few ventures forward to cause an added nuisance with his awkward frame. Rating: 6

DEF - Jerome Boateng: A commanding and experienced presence at the back, but the defense was eventually breached by Lazio at the start of the second half. Rating: 6

DEF - David Alaba: Paired well enough with Boateng, despite it not being his natural position, and was unlucky that his first-half ball forward for Coman did not come off. Rating: 6

DEF - Alphonso Davies: The most energetic of Bayern's defensive players, the Canada international backed up Coman well and added a further attacking threat at times. Rating: 6

MID - Joshua Kimmich: Flashed a ball across the box that Lewandowski was unable to finish early on and then formed a solid partnership in the middle with Musiala before picking up a second half booking. Rating: 6

MID - Jamal Musiala: The 17-year-old showed great maturity alongside Kimmich and took his first-half strike well to further underline his potential and the excitement surrounding him as he approaches 18. He made way for Choupo-Moting at the death. Rating: 8

MID - Leroy Sane: Stretched the Lazio defense with his speed, combined well with Coman and picked up a goal with the easiest of finishes at the end of the first half before making way at the very end for Bouna Sarr. Rating: 7

MID - Leon Goretzka: Teed up Musiala, was difficult for the Lazio defense and midfield to get to grips with due to his physique and was withdrawn after just over an hour having recently recovered from testing positive for COVID-19. Rating: 7

MID - Kingsley Coman: Got himself and assist on Sane's goal, used his pace and trickery to great effect and went 75 minutes before being withdrawn after picking up a booking. Rating: 7

FWD - Robert Lewandowski: Got his goal in the first half which takes him into the Champions League's all-time top three scorers. His 72 UCL goals are only behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But he also missed a good chance to have another early on. Rating: 7

SUB - Javi Martinez: Came on for Goretzka just after the hour. Rating: N/A

SUB - Lucas Hernandez: Replaced the booked Coman with 15 minutes to go. Rating: N/A

SUB - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: Came on for Musiala late on. Rating: N/A

SUB - Bouna Sarr: Replaced Sane with moments to go. Rating: N/A

MANAGER - Hansi Flick: Boxed smart with only six substitutes on his bench and withdrew the recently returned Goretzka as soon as it became clear the damage had been done -- despite Bayern never truly hitting their absolute top gear. Rating: 7