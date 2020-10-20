The Champions League group stage will be, for many of Europe's most prolific clubs, the start of a brand new European campaign with nothing but pure hope and aspirations awaiting them. Serie A club Lazio, who finished fourth in Italy, will face off against Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga, to open up their respective journeys in this competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Lazio +240; Draw +270; Dortmund +106 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Borussia Dortmund: Last season was all about the German side bringing in a collection of young talent to their first team and building towards the future. That trend has continued with the signing of English international Jude Bellingham, who is 17 years old. The young standouts from last year's squad are still present, including goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland, who is averaging a goal or assist ever 50 minutes in the competition (10 goals, 1 assist).

Lazio: The Italian side returns to the Champions League for the first time since the 2007-08 season. They were eliminated in the group stages then, so they'll be hoping for better luck this time around. History could be on their side in making a solid first step towards advancing, as Dortmund has lost their last three away Champions League matches that have taken place in Italy -- dating back to 2003.

Prediction

Dortmund's talent should offset its losing streak in Italy, though Ciro Immobile will almost certainly get one for Lazio. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 3, Lazio 1