Cagliari @ Lazio

Current Records: Cagliari 2-4-7, Lazio 5-2-6

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Lazio is 8-2-0 in Serie A play against Cagliari since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Lazio will be playing at home against Cagliari at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico. Lazio's last four contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The odds may have favored Lazio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Salernitana by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, Cagliari and Monza played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Cagliari's goal came from Alberto Dossena at minute ten, while Monza's was scored by Mirko Maric in the 61st.

Everything went Lazio's way against Cagliari in their previous meeting back in March of 2022 as Lazio made off with a 3-0 win. Does Lazio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cagliari turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Lazio is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -174 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Lazio won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Cagliari.