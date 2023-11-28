The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Celtic @ Lazio

Current Records: Celtic 0-1-3, Lazio 2-1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Celtic will face off against Lazio in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 28th at Stadio Olimpico. The odds don't look promising for Celtic but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Celtic and Atletico Madrid combined for 13 shots on goal on November 7th, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Celtic ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 6-0 walloping at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Lazio kept a clean sheet against Feyenoord on November 7th. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Feyenoord 1-0. Lazio's only goal came from Ciro Immobile in minute 45.

The draws set Celtic's record at 0-1-3 and Atletico Madrid's at 2-2-0.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Lazio is a huge favorite against Celtic, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -187 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 04, 2023 - Lazio 2 vs. Celtic 1

