It's as a must win for both teams in Group F as Lazio host Belgian Club Brugge at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy on Tuesday. The two teams enter Matchday 6 with a possibility to advance into knockout rounds with a win. Lazio also has potential to advance with a draw and win the group with a win and a combination of Dortmund scenarios, but either way for Lazio and Brugge their future in the tournament comes down to this match.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 7

: Tuesday, Dec. 7 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Olympic Stadium -- Rome, Italy

: Olympic Stadium -- Rome, Italy Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lazio -145; Draw +295; Brugge +380 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lazio: Lazio is looking to go undefeated in a UCL group (2W-3D) for the first time since 1999-00 (4W-1D). The team is coming off a 1-1 draw in group play against Dortmund last week with Ciro Immobile converting a penalty kick for the equalizer. The Italian side has gone through its own challenges, navigating positive COVID-19 cases during their Matchday 2 fixture against Club Brugge, but look in top form ahead of their final meeting.

Club Brugge: Club Brugge are looking to win 3 games in a single UCL group stage for the 1st time in their history. They're coming off 3-0 win against Zenit last week. The draw against Lazio came at an advantage with so many key Lazio players out with COVID-19, and Brugge will need a big performance from Hans Vaneken in order to ensure victory. Vaneken has scored 5 career goals in the UCL and needs to score once to tie his season high of 3 from last season.

Prediction

Lazio continues their impressive Champions League run with nail down the win. Pick: Lazio 1, Brugge 0