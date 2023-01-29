Serie A is back in action on Sunday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Lazio

Current Records: Fiorentina 6-5-8; Lazio 11-4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Fiorentina haven't beaten Lazio since May of 2021 but they'll be looking to right the ship on Sunday. Lazio will look to defend their home turf against Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico.

With their success against AC Milan on Tuesday, Lazio have now tallied four blowout victories on the season. The Eagles made easy work of the Red and Blacks and carried off a 4-0 win. AC Milan can consider this payback for the 2-1 loss they dealt Lazio the last time the teams played one another in April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Torino on Saturday. The Purples fell just short of the Bull by a score of 1-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Fiorentina of the 4-0 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in January of 2022.

Lazio took their last game against Fiorentina back in October of 2022 by a conclusive 4-0. Will Lazio repeat their success, or do Fiorentina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lazio are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

