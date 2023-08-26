Serie A returns Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Genoa @ Lazio

Current Records: Genoa 0-0-1, Lazio 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Genoa will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Genoa and Fiorentina combined for seven shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Genoa as they lost 4-1 to Fiorentina. Things were pretty much settled by the half as The Griffin were already down 3-0.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Lazio after they claimed the first goal on Sunday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Lecce by a score of 2-1. Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Genoa might still be hurting after the devastating 4-1 defeat walloping they got from Lazio in their previous matchup back in April of 2022. Can The Griffin avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lazio is a huge favorite against Genoa, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -184 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Genoa.