The 2025-26 Serie A champions Inter will meet Lazio on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the Coppa Italia final. While the Nerazzurri will try to win both domestic competitions in the same season for the first time since 2010, Lazio will compete for their last chance to play European soccer next season, as the Coppa Italia winner will also be granted a spot in the next edition of the Europa League.

Maurizio Sarri, after a difficult season, still has the chance to leave his mark on Lazio before what is expected to be the end of his tenure in Rome. Meanwhile, Inter have the opportunity to cap off a remarkable campaign by celebrating both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia with their fans in the streets of Milan on Sunday, marking a successful campaign one year after the disappointing Champions League final loss to PSG that led to the farewell of their former manager, Simone Inzaghi. Here's what you need to know ahead of the final:

How to watch Coppa Italia final

Date : Wednesday, May 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +430; Draw +280; Inter -165

How would it change the European race?

The Coppa Italia final will directly also have an impact on the European race in the Italian Serie A. Italy, like every season, has been awarded seven spots in the next European competitions: four teams will play in the Champions League, two in the Europa League and one in the Conference League. Usually, this is the standard distribution of the European spots in the Serie A:

1st place: Champions League

2nd place: Champions League

3rd place: Champions League

4th place: Champions League

5th place: Europa League

6th place: Conference League

Coppa Italia winner: Europa League

Since Lazio are currently in 9th place with no chances to reach the top six, they will only play European tournaments next season if they win the Coppa Italia final against Inter. On the other hand, if Inter win the tournament, and considering the Nerazzurri have already clinched a spot for the next Champions League, the seventh team in the Serie A standings will play the Conference League, and the sixth in the table with play Europa League next season. This scenario will directly affect three teams: Lazio, Como, and Atalanta. Both Como and Atalanta will be hoping for an Inter victory in the Coppa Italia final, as they currently sit sixth and seventh in the Serie A standings. If Inter lift the trophy, Como would secure a Europa League spot while still remaining in contention for Champions League qualification. For Atalanta, meanwhile, an Inter win represents their only remaining path to European soccer next season.

Predicted lineups

Lazio XI: Edoardo Motta; Adam Marusic, Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli, Nuno Tavares; Toma Basic, Patric, Kenneth Taylor; Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin, Mattia Zaccagni.

Inter XI: Joseph Martinez; Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

Despite the fact Lazio will play in their home stadium filled with their fans, Inter are a much better team this season and should be considered as the most likely side to win the competition this season. Pick: Inter 2, Lazio 1.