Inter Milan face Lazio on Friday after winning the first two Serie A matches of the season. Simone Inzaghi's side are second in Serie A with six points, currently tied on points with Napoli and Roma but behind the Neopolitans on goal different. They are coming off a 3-0 home win against Spezia and have conceded just once. On the other hand, Lazio are in eighth place in Serie A with four points through two match games. Sarri's side are coming off a 0-0 road draw with Torino. These two teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning both. Here's what you need to know:

Team news

Lazio: Maurizio Sarri showed some positive signs in the first two matches of the season, despite attempting only nine crosses against Torino and failing to complete a single attempt. Lazio had a 20% cross completion rate last season, the league's lowest rate. Lazio have allowed just one goal this season, tied for third-fewest in Serie A with five other teams. Ciro Immobile has put 80% of his shots on target this season, the highest rate in Serie A. He won the Golden Boot last season with 27 goals. He has scored once this season with it coming in the opening match against Bologna.

Inter Milan: Inzaghi will make some changes in the squad, as he announced in the pre-match press conference. Roberto Gagliardini is likely to be a starter instead of Hakan Calhanoglu, to put more pressure on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a defensive midfielder. Inter have scored four of their first five Serie A goals this season from inside the penalty area. Inter scored 76 of its 84 goals last season from inside the box, most in Serie A. Lautaro Martinez is one of two players on Inter to score a goal and record an assist this season. He and Romelu Lukaku are two of ten Serie A players with at least one goal and one assist this season.

Prediction

A difficult match to predict, with two teams that will fight for the top positions of the current Serie A until the end. Inter Milan suffer at Lazio in recent years. Pick: Lazio 2, Inter Milan 2.