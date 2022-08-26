Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan will try to keep their perfect season alive when they face Ciro Immobile and S.S. Lazio on Friday on Paramount+. Inter started its 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign off with a thrilling 2-1 win over Lecce and is still going strong after a dominant 3-0 win against Spezia last weekend. Lazio is trying to find some consistency at this early part of the season, kicking off the campaign with a chippy 2-1 win over Bologna before sustaining a disappointing 0-0 draw against Torino last weekend. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Lazio vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -117 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +305 underdog. A draw is priced at +275 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Lazio vs. Inter Milan

Lazio vs. Inter Milan date: Friday, August 26

Lazio vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 50-27 in his last 77 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Lazio vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Inter to win for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that the home team has history on its side, going unbeaten against Inter in their last three matches at Stadio Olimpico. That being said, Lazio is still trying to establish their identity this season. While they came from behind in the season-opener against a physical Bologna team, they weren't able to solve Torino's defense in their second match.



Inter Milan is also playing at a whole other level so far this season and is getting scoring from all over their roster, a main reason Sutton is picking them to dominate on Friday.

"I believe Inter Milan is the most well-rounded team in Serie A this season and they'll want to make a statement with a victory on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Look for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to lead Inter Milan to victory on the road against a Lazio team that is still rounding into form."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.