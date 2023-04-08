Lazio host Juventus on Sunday for the last match of the Serie A weekend. On the back of six clean sheets in a row, from which they have collected 16 points, second-placed Lazio have put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. On the other hand, Juventus are now fully back in the top four race despite their 15-point deduction. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +175; Draw +185; Juventus +190 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Juventus are the team that has collected the most points in Serie A since February following seven wins and one defeat in eight league games. Lazio over this same period have earned 17 points, behind only Juve and Napoli.



Maurizio Sarri's side have remained unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches and in a single season they have not done better since February 2021, when they went on a seven-match run without loss. The positive moment has been built around a solid defence with six consecutive clean sheets. The Biancocelesti could equal their historic record in Serie A of seven games in a row without conceding a goal achieved between February and March 1998 when Sven-Göran Eriksson was in the dugout.



Lazio have scored the most in the opening 15 minutes, netting 10 goals in the first quarter of an hour, 23% of their 44-goal total. At the other end, they are the only team yet to concede in the first 15 minutes of a game this season, as well as being the side that has conceded the fewest first half goals - only four - throughout Europe's top-five leagues.



Prediction

Lazio are in a great form and are favourite to win against Allegri's team. However, it should be a close one. Pick: Lazio 2, Juventus 1.