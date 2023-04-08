untitled-design-2023-04-07t211623-321.png
Getty Images

Lazio host Juventus on Sunday for the last match of the Serie A weekend. On the back of six clean sheets in a row, from which they have collected 16 points, second-placed Lazio have put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. On the other hand, Juventus are now fully back in the top four race despite their 15-point deduction. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome
  • TV and live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: Lazio +175; Draw +185; Juventus +190 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Featured Game | Lazio vs. Juventus
Spread
Moneyline
Total
LAZ
-0.5
+165
BET NOW
+175
BET NOW
o1.5
-190
BET NOW
JUV
+0.5
-210
BET NOW
+185
BET NOW
u1.5
+150
BET NOW
DRAW
+190
BET NOW

What to know

  • Juventus are the team that has collected the most points in Serie A since February following seven wins and one defeat in eight league games. Lazio over this same period have earned 17 points, behind only Juve and Napoli.
  • Maurizio Sarri's side have remained unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches and in a single season they have not done better since February 2021, when they went on a seven-match run without loss. The positive moment has been built around a solid defence with six consecutive clean sheets. The Biancocelesti could equal their historic record in Serie A of seven games in a row without conceding a goal achieved between February and March 1998 when Sven-Göran Eriksson was in the dugout.
  • Lazio have scored the most in the opening 15 minutes, netting 10 goals in the first quarter of an hour, 23% of their 44-goal total. At the other end, they are the only team yet to concede in the first 15 minutes of a game this season, as well as being the side that has conceded the fewest first half goals - only four - throughout Europe's top-five leagues.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Prediction 

Lazio are in a great form and are favourite to win against Allegri's team. However, it should be a close one. Pick:  Lazio 2, Juventus 1. 