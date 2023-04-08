Two of the top defenses in Italian Serie A square off when Lazio host Juventus on Saturday on Paramount+. The Old Lady have won three of the last four meetings with Lazio across all competition, including a 1-0 win in the Coppa Italia in February. Both teams enter Saturday's match in top form, having each won four of their last five league games. Lazio, who sit in second on the Serie A table, defeated Monza 2-0 on the road while Juventus defeated Verona 1-0 in league play before setting for a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinals. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Lazio vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +175 favorites (risk $100 to win $175) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +185 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Juventus date: Saturday, April 8

Lazio vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 0.5 goals to be scored in the first half for a +120 payout. Just one goal was scored when these defense-first clubs last saw each other in the Coppa Italia in February, and the expert expects a similar result in league play on Saturday.



Lazio have conceded a league-low 19 goals through 28 games this season, while Juventus have only conceded 22. The home team has also recorded a shutout in each of their last six Serie A matches. While both sides are capable of scoring goals, expect a long wait for the first goal to be scored.



"Plus, Lazio haven't scored a goal in the first half on home soil since a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on Jan. 29," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect we'll see a low-scoring affair on Saturday, which is why I think we'll see a 0-0 draw heading into halftime." Stream the game here.

