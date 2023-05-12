Serie A returns to action on Friday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lecce @ Lazio

Current Records: Lecce 7-10-17, Lazio 19-7-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+

What to Know

Lazio will be playing the full 90 minutes on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Lecce at 2:45 p.m. ET. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Lazio failed to score on Saturday, which tends to happen when you don't put any shots on goal. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of AC Milan. AC Milan's two goals came from Ismael Bennacer at minute 17 and Theo Hernández at minute 29.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, but Lecce wasn't quite Verona's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Lecce fell just short of Verona by a score of 1-0. Lecce haven't found any success against Verona recently, and that defeat made it four straight.

The two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses on Friday. Check back to see if either squad can pick up a win this Friday.

Odds

Lazio are a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -144 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

