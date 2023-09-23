Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Lazio

Current Records: Monza 1-1-2, Lazio 1-0-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lazio is heading back home. They will take on Monza at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Lazio didn't get the result they wanted in their first matchup with Juventus on Saturday. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Juventus.

Meanwhile, Monza and Lecce ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Monza's goal came from Andrea Colpani at minute 24, while Lecce's was scored by Nikola Krstovic in the 3rd.

Lazio have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1-0 Juventus (Lazio's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 76% over those games). Meanwhile, Monza's draw on Sunday left them with a 1-1-2 record.

Lazio beat Monza 2-0 in their previous matchup back in April. Will Lazio repeat their success, or do Monza have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lazio is a solid favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -124 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won both of the games they've played against Monza in the last year.