S.S. Lazio and A.C. Monza will face off in an Italian Serie A showdown on Thursday. Lazio are playing well as of late and moved into third place on the Italian Serie A table thanks to a 1-0 victory against hometown rival Roma last weekend. Monza are making an impressive run themselves in their first season in Serie A, but will be put to the test on Thursday against a high-scoring opponent.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Lazio vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -175 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +475 underdog. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Lazio vs. Monza date: Thursday, November 10

Lazio vs. Monza time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 46-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Lazio vs. Monza, Eimer is picking Lazio on the money line for a -155 payout. In addition to being the more experienced team in this match, the expert also notes that Lazio will be focused on Thursday since they were recently eliminated from the Europa League tournament and can now focus solely on Serie A.

While Monza has impressed since being promoted from Serie B, their defense has still struggled to keep the ball out of their net. That could spell trouble against a Lazio club that is still scoring a ton of goals despite playing without superstar striker Ciro Immobile.

"With 21 goals conceded so far this year, this side is struggling both against strong attacks, but specifically against quick teams that dominate on the counterattack, which Lazio loves to do," Eimer told SportsLine. "This will be a difficult game for Monza, who mentally might be checked out and looking forward to their match against Salernitana at home." Stream the game here.

