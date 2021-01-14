SS Lazio "welcome" bitter rivals AS Roma to their shared Stadio Olimpico home in Serie A on Friday with the hosts just outside the continental qualification spots and the visitors closing on the top two.

A win for Lazio could move Simone Inzaghi's men into the top six while a victory for Paulo Fonseca's side would put Inter Milan under pressure ahead of their clash with Juventus. This is the first Derby della Capitale (Capital Derby) of the season after both finished 1-1 last campaign and neither will want to lose.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, Jan. 15

: Friday, Jan. 15 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV/live stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Odds: Lazio +190; Draw +240; Roma +138 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lazio: With two wins and a draw coming into this one, Lazio have built up a bit of form since the start of 2021, but the problem this term has been their inconsistency with decent runs of form followed by surprise losses.

With games against a number of sides higher in the Serie A table than their position in eighth at present, now would be a good time for them to rediscover the sort of form that saw them embark upon a mammoth run of 11 consecutive league wins during late 2019-early 2020.

If Inzaghi's men can build up that sort of momentum, UEFA Champions League or Europa League qualification will not be beyond them, but they must stop dropping points against the likes of Genoa, Benevento, Hellas Verona, Udinese and Sampdoria or they will miss out altogether.

They also have Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League to think about with the German and European champions looking vulnerable of late.

Roma: Three wins and a draw is a decent run of form to come into a derby with but unfortunately the trio of victories came against sides in the bottom half of the table and Roma just missed the chance to close the gap on Inter by being held 2-2 at home by Antonio Conte's men.

Of even greater concern for Fonseca and his players is the fact that they concede so many goals against teams in and around the continental berths with Atalanta, Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus and even Verona scoring at least twice against them.

Spezia and Verona should be straightforward enough ahead of their meeting with Juve in early February before Udinese and Benevento prepare them for their Milan clash -- a run of fixtures that could shape the Giallorossi's fortunes this season along with Sporting Braga in the UEFA Europa League.

Prediction

Lazio to get their European aspirations back on track with a narrow win that further dents Roma's title hopes and emphasizes their defensive issues against the better sides in Serie A. Pick: Lazio 2, Roma 1