There's more Serie A action, Monday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sampdoria @ Lazio

Current Records: Sampdoria 2-5-16; Lazio 12-6-5

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sampdoria are 0-7 against Lazio since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Sampdoria will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at Stadio Olimpico. Sampdoria have kept their last three contests to within a goal, so Lazio should be prepared for a fight.

Sampdoria were close but no cigar on Saturday and fell 2-1 to Bologna. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Sampdoria, who haven't won a game since January 8th.

Meanwhile, Lazio and Salernitana found themselves locked in a 0-0 stalemate after the first half on Sunday, but Lazio scored two unanswered goals in the second. Lazio were able to grind out a solid win over Salernitana, winning 2-0. Salernitana can consider this payback for the 3-1 loss they dealt Lazio the last time the teams played one another in October of 2022.

Sampdoria will be out to turn their luck around, while Lazio will be hoping to grab another win. A win for Sampdoria would both reverse their bad luck and Lazio's good luck. We'll see if Sampdoria manage to pull off that tough task or if Lazio keep their momentum going instead.

Odds

Lazio are a huge favorite against Sampdoria, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -244 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

