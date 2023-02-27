Two teams at opposite ends of the Italian Serie A table will meet on Monday when fifth-place Lazio hosts 19th-place Sampdoria on Paramount+. Lazio are two points behind fourth-place AC Milan as they try to make their way back to the Champions League next season, while Sampdoria are languishing in the relegation zone with 11 points. With 15 matches left, Sampdoria are facing an eight-point deficit to catch Spezia and stay in Serie A, so both teams will be hungry. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Lazio vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Lazio vs. Sampdoria

Lazio vs. Sampdoria date: Monday, February 27

Lazio vs. Sampdoria time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Sampdoria live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lazio vs. Sampdoria, Green is backing Ciro Immobile to score a goal for a +100 payout. Immobile has been one of the most clinical finishers in Serie A for many years now. He was the Serie A golden boot winner two of the last three seasons and also shared the award with Mauro Icardi in 2017-18 while winning it with Torino in 2013-14.

While it's been a down year by his standards, the 33-year-old has still managed nine goals in 18 league appearances so far this season despite battling injuries. He's also added a goal in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League for 11 across all competitions. He scored in the reverse fixture against Sampdoria away.

"Sampdoria's recent form does not bode well for this clash with Lazio, which moved up to fifth in the standings after beating Salernitana 2-0 last weekend," Green told SportsLine. "Talismanic striker Ciro Immobile scored both goals in that game, and he has the pace and movement to cause all sorts of problems for Sampdoria's defense in this match." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.