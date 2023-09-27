Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Torino @ Lazio

Current Records: Torino 2-2-1, Lazio 1-1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Torino will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Olimpico. The odds don't look promising for Torino but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Torino has not lost a game since August 26th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Roma could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Torino's goal came from Duván Zapata at minute 85, while Roma's was scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 68th.

Meanwhile, Lazio played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Monza. Ciro Immobile scored for Lazio at minute 12, while it was Roberto Gagliardini who put Monza on the board at minute 36.

The draws rounded Torino's record out to 2-2-1 and Lazio's to 1-1-3. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Torino came out on top in a nail-biter against Lazio in their previous matchup back in April, sneaking past 1-0. Will Torino repeat their success, or does Laziohave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lazio is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Torino.