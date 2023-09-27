Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Torino @ Lazio
- Current Records: Torino 2-2-1, Lazio 1-1-3
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Olimpico
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Torino will head out on the road to face off against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Olimpico. The odds don't look promising for Torino but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Torino has not lost a game since August 26th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Roma could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Torino's goal came from Duván Zapata at minute 85, while Roma's was scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 68th.
Meanwhile, Lazio played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Monza. Ciro Immobile scored for Lazio at minute 12, while it was Roberto Gagliardini who put Monza on the board at minute 36.
The draws rounded Torino's record out to 2-2-1 and Lazio's to 1-1-3. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.
Torino came out on top in a nail-biter against Lazio in their previous matchup back in April, sneaking past 1-0. Will Torino repeat their success, or does Laziohave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Lazio is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +111 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Lazio has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Torino.
- Apr 22, 2023 - Torino 1 vs. Lazio 0
- Aug 20, 2022 - Lazio 0 vs. Torino 0
- Apr 16, 2022 - Torino 1 vs. Lazio 1
- Sep 23, 2021 - Lazio 1 vs. Torino 1
- May 18, 2021 - Torino 0 vs. Lazio 0
- Nov 01, 2020 - Lazio 4 vs. Torino 3
- Jun 30, 2020 - Lazio 2 vs. Torino 1
- Oct 30, 2019 - Lazio 4 vs. Torino 0
- May 26, 2019 - Torino 3 vs. Lazio 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Torino 1 vs. Lazio 1