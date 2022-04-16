The all-time series between Lazio and Torino has been remarkably even, and after 133 total matches, it's the latter that actually holds the edge by a single game. However, the Eagles are clinging to their hold of the sixth place position in the Italian Serie A standings, and need a win against Il Toro on Saturday to continue fending off Fiorentina, which is chasing close behind. The last two meetings between the clubs each resulted in a draw, but you can see what happens in their next game when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Olimpico di Roma is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Lazio as the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Torino is a +460 underdog in the latest Lazio vs. Torino odds and a draw is priced at +270. The over-under is 2.5 goals and Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Torino vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Torino date: Saturday, April 16

Lazio vs. Torino time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Torino streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lazio vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Lazio vs. Torino picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Lazio vs. Torino, Eimer is backing Lazio to go over its half-goal team total for the first half at -130 odds. For the season, Lazio has scored the second-most goals amongst all teams, and Ciro Immobile is the league's top scorer this year, with 24 goals. Meanwhile, Torino has the fewest tackles won as a team among all Serie A clubs (243).

Torino has faced the fewest shots on target from opponents this season, but still felt compelled to make a change at keeper after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had a largely ineffective 25-game run minding the goal. His replacement, Etrit Berisha has been an improvement, but he has primarily played against lower-end sides since his appointment in early March. Lazio leads all of Serie A in goal-creating actions this season, with 103, and regardless of Berisha's form, the barrage of quality shots he can expect to see on Saturday will present his greatest test so far.

"We can expect to see an extremely aggressive and fast paced start from Lazio, who will look to grab an early goal in front of their home supporters," Eimer told SportsLine. "Anything the home side can do to break down the spirits of the traveling Torino side will be key."

