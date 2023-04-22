Lazio will host Torino in an Italian Serie A clash on Saturday on Paramount+. The home team are second in the Italuan Serie A table and on a hot streak and league play, but will be without striker Ciro Immobile on Saturday as he recovers from a recent car accident. Meanwhile, Torino are looking for their first win since March 12 and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Salernitana. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for Noon on Saturday. The latest Lazio vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +375 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Torino vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Torino date: Saturday, April 22

Lazio vs. Torino time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lazio vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Lazio to win for a -110 payout. The expert is confident that the home team will get the job done given how much offensive firepower they have been packing. The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in eight straight Serie A matches with seven wins and one draw and have scored two or more goals in their last three league games.

Even without Immobile in the starting XI on Saturday, Lazio have a deep offense that can take advantage of a Torino defense that has conceded seven goals over their current four-game winless skid.

"It's hard to find a team more in-form than Lazio right now, so I feel like we're getting a steal at -110 odds on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

