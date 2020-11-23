Lazio look to stay steady in the Champions League when the Italians host Russian side Zenit in Matchday 4 this Tuesday. The teams are going head to head after playing to a 1-1 draw on Matchday 3. Lazio are in second place and Zenit are in fourth place in Group F after the result. A win here would keep the Serie A side in the upper half of the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Olympic Stadium -- Rome, Italy

: Olympic Stadium -- Rome, Italy Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Lazio -118; Draw +260; Zenit +330 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lazio: Lazio are looking to win 2 consecutive home matches in the UCL for the 1st time since 2001 as the team came from behind for a late draw in Russia on November 4th. The team was short handed during the match due several positive cases of COVID-19 and Felipe Caicedo scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Caicedo and Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri will have to do more in front of goal earlier in the match in order to insure the win.

Zenit: Zenit looking to break their 11 game road losing streak in the UCL. Sitting in last place in the group with only one point the team is desperate for a win here. Aleksandr Erokhin put Zenit ahead in the 32nd minute during their 1-1 draw against Lazio, and the Russian side will need to do better to put away games as they've conceded goals in the final ten minutes in two of their group matches now.

Prediction

Lazio continue their steady climb in the group and pick up the win at home. Pick: Lazio 2, Zenit 0