League Cup quarterfinal fixtures: Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal vs. Spurs TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's the schedule and how to watch the League Cup games this week
Don't look now, but the 2018-19 EFL Cup is winding down. We are already at the quarterfinal stage with games continuing this week, and the final is just over two months away in late February. Eight teams are still alive in the League Cup and fans are also treated to a North London derby on Wednesday. Gone is Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and others, but there are still four big-name teams alive as well as a third division team in Burton Albion.
Here's the complete schedule for League Cup this week and how to watch, with all times eastern:
Tuesday, Dec. 16
Middlesbrough vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Wednesday, Dec. 17
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
