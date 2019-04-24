Leaked Juventus kit for 2019-20 hints at a move away from club's iconic black-and-white zebra stripes
The Italian club could be making a big change ahead of next season
Next season is a big one for Juventus as the Italian club looks to forget about its Champions League failure this season and tries to win the 2020 European championship in the second campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo. It remains to be seen if the team can accomplish the goal, but now we seem to know what they'll look like while they try.
Some leaked images of what's supposed to be Juve's 2019-20 kit for found their way on the internet through Footy Headlines. The jersey goes away from the club's traditional stripes (a 116-year tradition) and features half of the front in white, half in black, divided by a vertical pink stripe. Take a look:
Here's a closer look:
View this post on Instagram
👎👎👎👎👎🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 2019 - 20 Juventus Home Jersey. : : #cleats #soccer #soccercleats #football #nikefootball #nike #adidasfootball #adidas #neymar #cr7 #cleatsagram @hellyeahboots @footybootaddict @bootgallery @passioneffut @tattooed_gent @jcofficial_boots @@checannavaro @bootnews_ @dlbootroom @sriracha_soccer @jc.t0onasty @footballbootslism
A bit of a strange look for Juve, which you can see play against Inter Milan on Saturday on fuboTV (Try for free). It just seems like more of a special edition or commemorative jersey perhaps. The jersey has not been announced as the official one by the club, but if that indeed happens, we'll get a better understanding of what exactly the idea was behind it.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester United vs. City preview
City has a chance to enter the final three games of the season in first place
-
Real Madrid vs. Getafe preview
Los Blancos are hoping to end the season with a string of wins
-
Ibra helps nervous boy before game
The Galaxy forward reminded the young boy to enjoy the moment before escorting him onto the...
-
LIVE updates: Man United vs. Man City
Manchester derby could shake up the race for the Premier League title and top four spots
-
Monterrey wins first leg of CCL final
The Mexican rivals played an intense first leg with just one goal scored
-
Arsenal vs. Wolves preview
The Gunners need to bounce back after a loss to Crystal Palace