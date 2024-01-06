Italian Serie A action continues on Saturday as U.S. Lecce hosts Cagliari Calcio on Paramount+. Lecce sit 13th in the Italian Serie A table after back-to-back losses, most recently falling 1-0 to Atalanta. Cagliari are also looking to get back into the win column after dropping three of their last five and settling for a scoreless draw against Empoli their last time out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Via del mare in Lecce is set for Noon ET. The latest Lecce vs. Cagliari odds list Lecce as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Cagliari vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Cagliari date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Lecce vs. Cagliari time: Noon ET

Lecce vs. Cagliari live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Cagliari vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lecce vs. Cagliari, Sutton is picking the home team on the moneyline for a +120 payout. The expert notes that both of Lecce's last two losses have occured on the road. They have an opportunity to turn things around at home on Saturday since they have one win and two draws over their last three matches at Stadio Via del mare.



That could make things difficult for the incoming Cagliari squad, who have lost each of their last four road fixtures in domestic play.

"Lecce's home form and Cagliari's struggles on the road are why I'm backing the home side to collect all three points on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.