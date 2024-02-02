Two Italian Serie A teams desperate to get back in the win column will face off Friday as Lecce hosts Fiorentina on Paramount+. The home sits 14th in the Italian Serie A table after going winless over their last six matches and losing five of them, while also failing to score in four games over that span. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are clinging to sixth in the table after losing two of their last three league matches including a 1-0 loss to league-leaders Inter Milan. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lecce vs. Fiorentina odds list Fiorentina as the +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Fiorentina date: Friday, Feb. 2

Lecce vs. Fiorentina time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Fiorentina vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lecce vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking the match to end in a draw for a +225 payout. The expert points out that two of the last three matches between these two teams have ended in a draw, including a 2-2 in the reverse fixture on Aug. 27. Meanwhile, Lecce has the opportunity to turn things around since they have only lost one of their last five matches at home. Fiorentina should be angry after being blanked in three of their last five matches across all competition, although they are hard to bet on considering how they have played of as of late.

"With both teams struggling to find consistency in recent weeks, I'm backing the draw at +225," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.