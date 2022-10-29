Two teams on different ends of the Italian Serie A table will face off when Juventus F.C. visits U.S. Lecce on Saturday on Paramount+. The visitors have won three of their last four domestic matches and will turn their attention squarely to Serie A play now that they have been eliminated from the Champions League 2022 tournament. Massimiliano Allegri's men will visit a Lecce club that is desperate for points since they sit right above the relegation zone with one win and two draws over their last five matches. Stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Stadio Via del mare in Lecce, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Lecce vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -113 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +325 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Use promo code UEFA22 to get 30 days free of Paramount+ now through Nov. 17 when you sign up right here.

How to watch Juventus vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Juventus date: Saturday, October 29

Lecce vs. Juventus time: 12 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (use code UEFA22 for 30 days free)

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors,

For Lecce vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking the visitors for a -135 payout. Although Juventus is coming off of a Champions League loss to Benfica, they have played well in Serie A lately and the expert thinks they will bounce back nicely against a struggling Lecce club.

Lecce has faired well at home, securing draws in each of their last four games at Stadio Via del mare. However, they are also giving up goals early in games, which could leave the door open for Juventus to pounce.

"Lecce have conceded a goal in the first half in nine of its 11 league fixtures this season," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect Juventus to control the pace of play in this match and get on the board early."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Use promo code UEFA22 to get 30 days free.