Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ on Friday.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Lecce

Current Records: Napoli 23-2-3; Lecce 6-9-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV: Paramount+

Paramount+



What to Know

Lecce will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Napoli at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Lecce now haven't scored more than a single goal the last five times they've played.

To add insult to injury, Lecce now have a five-game losing streak to go with their low-scoring streak. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to Empoli. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Lecce fell thanks to a penalty kick from Francesco Caputo at minute 62.

Meanwhile, after soaring to four goals the game before, Napoli faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They suffered a grim 4-0 defeat to AC Milan.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see if either team is able to pick up a win on Friday.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -164 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

