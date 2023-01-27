Lecce and Salernitana will square off in an Italian Serie A showdown on Friday on Paramount+. These teams sit at 14th and 16th respectively on the Italian Serie A table. The home team has two wins and two draws over its last five matches. but enters Friday's match on the heels of a 2-0 loss to 18th place Hellas Verona. Salernitana are in even worse shape after losing four of their last five matches, including a 2-0 loss to first place Napoli last Saturday that left them just six points above the relegation zone. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Stadio Via del mare in Lecce is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Lecce vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lecce as the -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Salernitana date: Friday, January 27

Lecce vs. Salernitana time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Salernitana time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lecce vs. Salernitana, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -115 payout. The expert notes that despite both teams struggling to win matches consistantly, they have been finding the back of the net with regularity. Lecce have scored two goals in each of their last three home games against top-tier teams AC Milan, Lazio and Atalanta. They are fresh off of being shut out on the road and shouldn't have a problem finding the back of the net at home against a struggling team.

Lecce have also conceded at least one goal in every league game at home this season, which could benefit a desperate Salernitana club.

"Salernitana have scored 23 goals through 19 games, the second-most of any team ranked 11th or below in the Italian Serie A standings," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Garnets have scored in seven of their last nine games in league play, and they'll feel like this is a match where they can get a result to stay out of the relegation battle." Stream the game here.

